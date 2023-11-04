Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.73-$0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

