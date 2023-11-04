Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.22 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,631,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,202,000 after acquiring an additional 206,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

