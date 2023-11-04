Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $230.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 164.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.