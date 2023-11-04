OFS Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 96.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 42,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.71. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.