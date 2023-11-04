Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.