Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
