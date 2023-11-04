Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $72,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $392.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.67 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

