Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 3.1 %
OPOF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
