Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

OPOF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

