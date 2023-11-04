Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider David C. Myles Sells 6,668 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider David C. Myles sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $100,153.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,451.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $16.59 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

