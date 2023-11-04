Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $30.44 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

