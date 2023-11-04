ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.