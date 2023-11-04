ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.