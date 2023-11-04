ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

