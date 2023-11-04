ON Semiconductor’s (ON) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

