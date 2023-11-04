Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 489,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,971. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

