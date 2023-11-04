OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. OneMain has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in OneMain by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.