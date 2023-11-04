ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5,380.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 987.9% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 55,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

