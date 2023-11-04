OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OPENLANE updated its FY23 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

