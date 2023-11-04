Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) vs. Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 1.54 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Pervasip $15.79 million 0.14 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Pervasip -10.23% N/A -13.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Orbsat and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbsat and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pervasip beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

