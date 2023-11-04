O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 839,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $138,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,732,594. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $925.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

