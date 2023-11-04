Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

OESX stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

