Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.