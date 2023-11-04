OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after buying an additional 1,468,759 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

