Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.