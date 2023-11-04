Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.28.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
