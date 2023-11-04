Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 15,049 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

