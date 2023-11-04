Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 388 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.00, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

