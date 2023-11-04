Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Allstate stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

