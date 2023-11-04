Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $476.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $570.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

