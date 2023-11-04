Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 499,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

