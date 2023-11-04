Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

