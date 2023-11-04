Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

