Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

