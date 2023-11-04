Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

