Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $128.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

