Parallel Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

