Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

