Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 35,433 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Accuray worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Accuray by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,334 shares of company stock worth $220,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARAY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARAY

Accuray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.