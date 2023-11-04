Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,383,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.