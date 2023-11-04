Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

