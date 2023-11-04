Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,542,000.

VOX stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

