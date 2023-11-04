Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,802 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

