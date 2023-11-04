Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

