Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $238.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.75 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

