Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

TFI International Trading Up 1.3 %

TFI International stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

