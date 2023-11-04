Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.