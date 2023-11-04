Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 178,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

