Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 1,595,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGRE

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.