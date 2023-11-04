Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 1,595,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Paramount Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
