Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.83 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

