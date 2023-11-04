Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

