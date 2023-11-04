Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
Park-Ohio Stock Down 9.0 %
Park-Ohio stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
