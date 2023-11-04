Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $401.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.