Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $22.60-23.40 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.03.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

